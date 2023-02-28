Video of man stealing flower pots in Gurugram goes viral, FIR lodged

Gurugram police on Tuesday lodged an FIR into the theft of flower pots set up for a G20 event here after a video of two men allegedly stealing them went viral on the internet, an official said. The complaint was lodged after District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of a viral tweet and asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. The incident took place Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The man in the video can also be seen putting those pots in an SUV.

Numerous flower pots planted with colourful flowers were set up here ahead of G20 meetings that are scheduled to take place in this Haryana city from March 1 to 4.

The complaint filed by Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of GMDA said, ''It has been observed that some passers-by/thieves are stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. A video of the theft of flower pots is also going viral on Twitter, in which the registration number of the car used in the theft is HR 20 AY 0006.'' ''Therefore, take necessary action against the one who steals the flower pots, considering the importance of the national level event, and also deploy police personnel for the security of the flower pots planted on both sides of the road, so the G-20 event can be completed smoothly,'' it added. An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station. ''FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon,'' said DCP Vij.

