Jharkhand man gets death for killing brother over property dispute

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 23:46 IST
A court in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday awarded death penalty to a man for hacking his younger brother to death over a property dispute five years ago.

The court of Additional District Judge-10 Neeraj Kumar Vishwakarma had convicted Santosh Kumar Mahto in the case on February 23 and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.

The convict is currently in judicial custody.

According to the FIR registered in Barwadda police station on April 6, 2018, Mahto of Virajpur village killed his younger brother Prem using a sword over a property dispute.

Mahto also injured his mother Chinta Devi when she came to rescue her younger son.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and arrested Mahto.

On the complaint of Laxmi Devi, the wife of the deceased, an FIR was registered. The police filed a charge sheet against Mahto on July 4, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

