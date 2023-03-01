State govt strived to protect people's honour, provide sensitive police administration: Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Tuesday said in the Assembly the aim of the state government has been to protect people's honour, life and property and to provide accountable, transparent and sensitive police administration. To achieve these objectives, strict legal action is being taken against criminals and mafia, he said while replying to a debate on the demand for grants of the home department.

After the reply, the house unanimously passed the demand for grants. The minister said that the common people have got relief from the policy of mandatory registration of FIRs in the state. Along with this, he said, a historic step was taken to construct reception rooms in police stations, where complaints are being listened to with sympathy and sensitivity.

Public hearings are being held regularly by police officers of all levels from the SHO to the Superintendent of Police, Dhariwal said.

The Assembly also passed the demands for grants of the Prisons Department by voice vote.

Earlier, replying to the debate on the grant demands of the prisons, Tikaram Jully, who is in charge of the department, said the state government is continuously working to bring the prisoners lodged in the jails into the mainstream of society.

