Biden says 'I'm gonna raise some taxes' in March budget proposal

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his March 9 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress will include some higher taxes, including on billionaires, but will not violate his pledge not to raise rates on Americans making less than $400,000 a year. "On March the 9th, I'm going to lay down in detail every single thing, every tax that's out there that I'm proposing, and no one ... making less than $400,000 is going to pay a penny more in taxes," Biden told an audience in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Sandy Hook families get approval to dig into Alex Jones's finances

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to retain a forensic financial investigator to dig into the finances of bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax. Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have been found liable for $1.5 billion in two defamation trials over lies that Jones spread about the deadly elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. The Sandy Hook families said that they need specialized assistance to review Jones' assets, income, and ability to pay those verdicts.

In Justice Jackson's first ruling, US Supreme Court decides MoneyGram case

In the first ruling written by President Joe Biden's appointee Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with 30 states that argued that Delaware had no right keep hundreds of millions of dollars in uncashed MoneyGram checks for itself. The ruling authored by Jackson, who was confirmed last year by the Senate as the newest of the nine justices, was unanimous. Jackson wrote that the unclaimed funds generally belonged to the states where the MoneyGram financial products were purchased and not to Delaware, the state where the world's second-largest money transfer company is incorporated.

McConnell calls for higher US defense spending over the next year

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on Congress on Tuesday to increase defense spending in the coming year to confront what he termed growing threats from Russia and China. "In this environment, we need to continue to plus up defense," McConnell told reporters, adding that other NATO countries also need to increase their emphasis on defense.

Florida shooting spree suspect faces additional murder charges

A Florida man accused of killing three people, including a television journalist and a 9-year-old girl, in a shooting spree last week will face additional first-degree murder charges, the local sheriff said on Tuesday. Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who was arrested shortly after the attacks last Wednesday in the Orlando suburbs of Pine Hills, had already been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

US House Democrat opposes giving Biden power to ban TikTok

The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday he opposes a Republican bill that would give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and other apps. The committee opened debate on Tuesday on the measure that Republican committee chair Michael McCaul sponsored to grant the administration new powers to ban the ByteDance-owned app that is used by more than 100 million Americans. The committee is expected to vote on the measure later on Tuesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell to ask appeals court to throw out sex trafficking conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell is expected on Tuesday to ask a U.S. appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred the case as prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead. "The government prosecuted Ms. Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, and worked with his accusers "to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories," Maxwell lawyer Arthur Aidala said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

U.S. EPA chief revisits Ohio derailment site as Republicans blast Biden

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency chief on Tuesday postponed a trip to Africa to make a third visit the site of an Ohio train derailment and toxic spill, while President Joe Biden's administration jousted verbally with Republicans who criticized its response to the incident. EPA Administrator Michael Regan reassured concerned residents of East Palestine that testing showed water was safe to drink and the air safe to breathe after the Feb. 3 derailment led to a controlled burn of chemicals aboard rail cars.

First U.S. House China select committee hearing to focus on human rights

A new U.S. congressional select committee on competition with China will hold a first hearing focused largely on human rights on Tuesday night, as bilateral ties remained tense weeks after a suspected spy balloon flying over North America was shot down. "We want to lead with a human rights focused, values-focused agenda," Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told reporters on a call previewing the hearing.

US Supreme Court conservatives question Biden student debt relief

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled skepticism over the legality of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers, with the fate of his policy that fulfilled a campaign promise hanging in the balance. The nine justices heard arguments in appeals by Biden's administration of two lower court rulings blocking the policy that he unveiled last August in legal challenges by six conservative-leaning states and two individual student loan borrowers opposed to the plan's eligibility requirements.

