Boris Johnson will not oppose British PM Sunak's Brexit deal - The Times

Boris Johnson will not oppose British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal, the Times reported on Tuesday citing allies close to the former Prime Minister Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 05:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 05:28 IST
Boris Johnson will not oppose British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal, the Times reported on Tuesday citing allies close to the former Prime Minister Johnson. Johnson who is yet to say whether he will back Sunak's deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland will not oppose the deal because "there is no rebellion", the Times report said quoting an ally.

One of Johnson's allies said he was expected to be absent during votes rather than oppose Sunak's deal outright, according to the report. Johnson can "see which way the wind is blowing", the newspaper quoted one of his allies as saying.

There has been speculation in Westminster that Johnson could oppose the deal which marks a high-risk strategy for Sunak who is looking to secure improved relations with Brussels - and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

