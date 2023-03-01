World News Roundup: Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest; Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg was twice detained during a demonstration in favour of Indigenous rights in Oslo on Wednesday, with police removing her and other activists from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry. Thunberg had on Monday joined protesters demanding the removal of 151 wind turbines from reindeer pastures used by Sami herders in central Norway. They say a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of Indigenous rights.

Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll

Nigeria's new president-elect, Bola Tinubu, called on citizens to unite around him on Wednesday, as he defended the integrity of the national election he won amid a bitter dispute over the results. Both of the two main opposition parties have rejected the outcome as fraudulent, and said they would challenge the results in court. The bitter dispute has raised fears of violence in Africa's most populous nation and leading energy producer, which has a long history of electoral violence.

Russia tries to close ring on Bakhmut as Ukrainians mount 'furious resistance'

Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of throwing waves of men into battle in Bakhmut with no regard for their lives. The leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said the Ukrainians were putting up "furious resistance" trying to hold the city at all costs.

Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67

The relatives of victims of Sunday's boat wreck off Italy commemorated their loved ones on Wednesday in a sports hall in the Calabrian city of Crotone, where the coffins of more than 60 migrants who perished in the incident were laid out. The death toll of the migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 67, Italian authorities said on Wednesday, with many people still unaccounted for. Rescuers found two more children, bringing the underage victims of the tragedy to 16, provincial government officials said.

Greece arrests station manager over deadly train collision - sources

Greek authorities have arrested a 59-year-old man over the collision of a passenger and a freight train in central Greece that killed at least 36 people and injured dozens, government and police sources said on Wednesday. The station master of a train station in the city of Larissa testified before a prosecutor and was arrested, a government official said.

Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

Egypt will again use daylight saving time this summer after a seven-year gap, the cabinet said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of government efforts to save energy. Last year the Egyptian government announced a raft of rules to reduce government and commercial energy use so that the country could export more natural gas, a key foreign currency earner.

Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be in May, three months after quake

President Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey. "This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, God willing," Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, in an apparent reference to elections seen as representing his biggest ever political challenge.

Finnish parliament passes NATO bill with large majority

Finland's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed its bid to join NATO, the assembly's speaker said. Approval of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's treaties and Finland's accession passed with 184 members of the 200-seat parliament voting in favour, seven against and one abstaining.

Greece train crash: at least 36 killed, scores injured as trains collide

At least 36 people were killed in Greece when a passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on, throwing entire carriages off the tracks on Tuesday night in the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory. Dozens more were injured in the crash and the fire that followed. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise further.

IAEA's Grossi to visit Iran on Friday

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will visit Iran on Friday for high-level meetings, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

