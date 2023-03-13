World News Roundup: Exclusive-China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources; China's Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -WSJ and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to travel to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected. Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing's diplomatic support for Russia.

China's Xi to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -WSJ

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said the call was likely to take place after Xi's visit to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin ally says U.S., UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts

One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Monday that the United States and Britain were sowing deceptions that a pro-Ukrainian group blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea last year. Last week the New York Times reported that intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggested that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians - attacked the pipelines in September.

India investigating corruption allegations against Red Cross branches - govt

India's federal investigating agency has initiated an inquiry into allegations of "corruption and financial irregularities" against seven regional branches of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the country's health ministry said on Monday. The IRCS is a humanitarian organisation that provides relief in emergency situations and works towards the welfare of vulnerable populations, especially in the area of healthcare. Its website states it is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and has a network of over 1,100 branches across India.

Biden hosts UK, Australia to reveal anti-China submarine pact

Leaders of the U.S., Australia and Britain are set to unveil plans to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines on Monday, in a major push against China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will endorse details of the so-called AUKUS project, which was first announced in 2021, at the U.S. naval base in San Diego, California, principal home port of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Xi could visit Putin, speak to Zelenskiy next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping could wade deeper than before into Ukraine diplomacy as soon as next week, staging both his first trip to Russia and his first talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since Moscow's invasion. Several sources familiar with the plans told Reuters Xi could visit Moscow next week, an earlier-than-expected trip in response to a long-standing invitation from President Vladimir Putin. His plans to also hold a video conference with Zelenskiy were reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, which Reuters was not immediately able to confirm independently.

BBC seeks to end crisis by reinstating presenter Lineker

Britain's BBC reinstated its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker on Monday after a move to take the sports host off air over his criticism of the government sparked a near mutiny at the public broadcaster. The corporation was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, who had criticised the government's immigration policy.

Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns

The Philippines and United States launched army-to-army exercises on Monday, with a focus on enhancing the Southeast Asian nation's ability to protect and defend its territory from external threats. The drills come on the heels of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision last month to expand the United States' access to his country's military bases - a move that has infuriated China since the Philippines is seen as a fulcrum of geopolitical rivalry between the two major powers.

China's new premier seeks to reassure private sector as parliament wraps up

New Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to reassure the country's private sector on Monday, saying the environment for entrepreneurial businesses will improve and that equal treatment would be given to all types of companies. Li, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, was installed as premier on Saturday during the annual session of China's parliament and is tasked with reviving the world's second-largest economy after three years of COVID curbs.

Turkey's quake toll tops 48,000 as govt races to build container cities

The death toll in Turkey from last month's major earthquakes has risen to 48,448, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as authorities rush to set up container cities to house for the longer-term those left homeless by the disaster. The combined death toll including those killed in Syria has climbed to more than 54,000.

