Kancharla Srikanth wins Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor graduates’ MLC poll

Kancharla Srikanth won the Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor graduates' constituency Legislative Council election, said an official on Saturday.

Counting of the votes for the biennale poll started at 8 AM on Thursday and continued till 2 AM on Saturday, in which Srikanth defeated his nearest competitor Shyam Prasad Reddy Pernati by a majority of 34,110 votes, said the official.

Out of 2,48,360 votes, Srikanth bagged 1,24,181 and Pernati 90,071 votes, said the returning officer and Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayan.

Polling for eight MLC seats - three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities' constituencies - in the biennial elections for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were held on Monday.

Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam – Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam, Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor and Kadapa – Anantapur – Kurnool.

Teachers' constituencies include Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor and Kadapa – Anantapur – Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities' constituencies.

On Friday, Chandrasekhar Reddy Parvathareddy, an independent candidate, supported by the ruling YSRCP won the Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor teachers' constituency Legislative Council election.

The declaration of the official results for the remaining constituencies are awaited.

