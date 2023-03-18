Left Menu

Kancharla Srikanth wins Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor graduates’ MLC poll

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:22 IST
Kancharla Srikanth wins Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor graduates’ MLC poll
  • Country:
  • India

Kancharla Srikanth won the Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor graduates' constituency Legislative Council election, said an official on Saturday.

Counting of the votes for the biennale poll started at 8 AM on Thursday and continued till 2 AM on Saturday, in which Srikanth defeated his nearest competitor Shyam Prasad Reddy Pernati by a majority of 34,110 votes, said the official.

Out of 2,48,360 votes, Srikanth bagged 1,24,181 and Pernati 90,071 votes, said the returning officer and Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayan.

Polling for eight MLC seats - three graduates, two teachers and three local authorities' constituencies - in the biennial elections for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council were held on Monday.

Graduate constituencies include Srikakulam – Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam, Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor and Kadapa – Anantapur – Kurnool.

Teachers' constituencies include Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor and Kadapa – Anantapur – Kurnool while Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool are the local authorities' constituencies.

On Friday, Chandrasekhar Reddy Parvathareddy, an independent candidate, supported by the ruling YSRCP won the Prakasam – Nellore – Chittoor teachers' constituency Legislative Council election.

The declaration of the official results for the remaining constituencies are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023