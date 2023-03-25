Left Menu

Maha: Cop held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe Latur, Mar 25 (PTI) A police constable has been nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for not arresting him in a dowry harassment case in Latur district of Maharashtra, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

A police constable has been nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for not arresting him in a dowry harassment case in Latur district of Maharashtra, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.
The constable was taken into custody while he was accepting money from the complainant at Ausa police station on Friday night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

