Maha: Cop held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe Latur, Mar 25 (PTI) A police constable has been nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for not arresting him in a dowry harassment case in Latur district of Maharashtra, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.
The constable was taken into custody while he was accepting money from the complainant at Ausa police station on Friday night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
