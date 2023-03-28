World News Roundup: Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -report; Belarus to face more sanctions over nuclear arms plan, Poland says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -report

President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. Nides, in an separate interview with the Times of Israel, said no date has been set, adding: "They will see each other personally, I’m sure, quite soon. Without question, he’ll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated."

Belarus to face more sanctions over nuclear arms plan, Poland says

Belarus will certainly face further European sanctions due to a Russian plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in the country, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, as tensions between Warsaw and Minsk hit new highs. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Russia would station the nuclear arms in Belarus, his latest gambit in a worsening stand-off with the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

At least 39 migrants die in fire at Mexico facility near U.S. border

At least 39 migrants from Central and South America died after a fire broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, the government's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the INM said there were 68 adult men from Central and South America staying at the facility in the city opposite El Paso, Texas, and that 29 of them were also injured in the blaze and taken to four hospitals in the area.

Determined to see fair vote after earthquakes, Turks mobilise for May election

Sensing the best chance yet to end President Tayyip Erdogan's two-decade rule in Turkey, his opponents are mobilising to make sure every ballot is counted in a May election and to guard against any tampering in what is expected to be a tight vote. With the stakes so high, concerns about potential irregularities have been heightened by upheaval wrought by February's devastating earthquakes in the southeast, where some 50,000 people were killed and millions made homeless.

Greeks to vote in parliamentary elections in May as PM's popularity slides

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called parliamentary elections for May 21, saying he wanted a clean slate to push through further reforms after four years at the helm. But a deadly rail disaster last month as well as runaway inflation that has left many people struggling to pay their bills has stirred public anger, and helped to erode his New Democracy Party's lead over the opposition leftist party Syriza.

French government rejects union demand to rethink pension bill

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Tuesday rejected a new demand by unions to rethink a deeply unpopular pension bill, infuriating labour leaders who said the government must find a way out of the crisis. Meanwhile, as protesters across France staged generally peaceful marches on a tenth nationwide day of strikes and protests, clashes broke out in some areas.

North Korea unveils new nuclear warheads as US air carrier arrives in South

North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country's arsenal, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for military drills. KCNA released photos of the warheads, dubbed Hwasan-31s, as leader Kim Jong Un visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute, where he inspected new tactical nuclear weapons and technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear counterattack operation plans.

Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case

Britain's Prince Harry appeared for a second day at London's High Court on Tuesday, where he and six other high-profile figures are suing the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid newspaper over phone-hacking and other privacy breaches.

Harry, the son of King Charles, was joined by singer Elton John, his husband David Furnish, actors Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, campaigner Doreen Lawrence, whose son was murdered in a racist attack, and former lawmaker Simon Hughes, at court on Monday for the start of a four-day preliminary hearing in their case against Associated Newspapers.

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "hostage" and its safety could not be guaranteed until they left it, while his forces shut off the frontline town of Avdiivka as they planned their next move. Russian troops have occupied the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since the early weeks of the invasion of Ukraine and have shown no inclination to relinquish control.

Former Christian school student kills 3 children, 3 staff in Nashville shooting

Investigators seeking clues to the latest bout of mass gun violence in the U.S. pored over a "manifesto" and other writings uncovered after three children and three adults were shot dead at a Christian school by a 28-year-old former student.

Police killed the perpetrator of Monday's shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, identified by authorities as local resident Audrey Elizabeth Hale, when they stormed the Covenant School within minutes of gunfire erupting in the private church-based academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)