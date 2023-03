BRIEF-Credit Suisse On Wyden Investigation Says Actively Cooperating With US Authorities Including DOJ To Address Some Remaining Legacy Conduct Or Policy Concerns - Statement

Credit Suisse Group AG: * CREDIT SUISSE ON WYDEN INVESTIGATION SAYS ACTIVELY COOPERATING WITH US AUTHORITIES INCLUDING DOJ TO ADDRESS SOME REMAINING LEGACY CONDUCT OR POLICY CONCERNS - STATEMENT

* CREDIT SUISSE ON WYDEN INVESTIGATION SAYS REPORT DESCRIBES LEGACY ISSUES; IMPLEMENTED ENHANCEMENTS SINCE TO ROOT OUT INDIVIDUALS WHO SEEK TO CONCEAL ASSETS FROM TAX AUTHORITIES * CREDIT SUISSE ON WYDEN INVESTIGATION SAYS NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS COOPERATED WITH COMMITTEE’S INQUIRY AND SUPPORTED THE WORK OF SENATOR WYDEN- STATEMENT

* CREDIT SUISSE ON WYDEN INVESTIGATION SAYS POLICY IS TO CLOSE UNDECLARED ACCOUNTS WHEN IDENTIFIED, DISCIPLINE EMPLOYEE WHO FAILS TO COMPLY WITH CO'S POLICY

