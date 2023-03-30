Left Menu

MoD signs BEL for 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for Indian Navy

The 4th generation, completely indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore for procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category. The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.  

The 4th generation, completely indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited. This move will generate an employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

