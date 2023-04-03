Maha: Revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe
A Maharashtra revenue department official was nabbed in Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday.
The official (talathi) had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for adding his name to the government record as the owner of the land, the ACB said. ''The amount was negotiated to Rs 10,000. The talathi was nabbed on Monday by ACB officials while he was accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant,'' an ACB official said.
A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
