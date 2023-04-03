Maha: Naxalite arrested with explosives in Gondia

A Naxalite was apprehended with explosives in a forested area of Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Monday.

The Anti-Naxalite Cell of the police nabbed the accused in Nagandoh under Keshori police station in Deori tehsil on March 31 and recovered a detonator and a gelatin rod from his possession, an official said. The police had received on a tip-off that a villager was to carry explosive material in the area, he said.

The accused Kisan alias Krishna Murra Madavi (31), a resident of Gadchiroli district, belonged to Tippagarh dalam and had been involved in 2009 Hattigota and 2011 Khobramendha encounters with the police, sub-divisional police officer Vijay Bhise said. The accused was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act and has been remanded to police custody till April 6, he added.

