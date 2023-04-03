Left Menu

Maha: Seven swords ordered online seized in Jalna district; three held

Police seized seven swords in Jalna district of Maharashtra and the investigation revealed that they were ordered from an e-commerce vendor, an official said on Monday, adding three persons were arrested. These swords were ordered from an e-commerce website and were being delivered through a courier service.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:26 IST
Maha: Seven swords ordered online seized in Jalna district; three held
Police seized seven swords in Jalna district of Maharashtra and the investigation revealed that they were ordered from an e-commerce vendor, an official said on Monday, adding three persons were arrested. The swords were supposed to be delivered to three men who had ordered their delivery, he said. ''These swords were ordered from an e-commerce website and were being delivered through a courier service. Police raided the courier service office situated on Ambad Road and seized a box containing seven swords on Sunday night,'' the official said. A case was registered under the Arms Act.

