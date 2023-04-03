Left Menu

15-year-old girl raped by two men in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:47 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the girl was on the way to Rajrappa temple with her two friends on a two-wheeler, they said.

The two men stopped her two-wheeler, thrashed her friends and took her to a nearby forest, they added.

''They took me to a forest area and raped me,'' she said in the police complaint.

The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

Following the incident, she somehow managed to reach the main road and stopped a police patrol car, they said.

''We have arrested one of the two accused, who is a 40-year-old man. Raids are underway to nab the other man, who is on the run,'' Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey told PTI.

