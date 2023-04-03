Man's body found inside plastic bag in Delhi's Nabi Karim

The body of a man was found stuffed inside a plastic bag in central Delhi's Nabi Karim on Monday, police said.

Police received information regarding the incident at Chinyot Basti area at around 7.30 am, they said. The man, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 30 to 35 years old, a senior police officer said.

The body bore injury marks on the head. When police inspected the spot, blood stains were found inside street number-10 in Multani Dhanda, primarily caused by dragging the body, the officer said. The primary probe raised suspicion over a person living in a house located about 80 metres away from the crime spot, the officer said, adding the suspect is absconding. The body has been sent to RML hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. The CCTV footage of the crime spot is being examined and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the accused, police said.

