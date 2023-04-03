Left Menu

Man's body found inside plastic bag in Delhi's Nabi Karim

The man, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 30 to 35 years old, a senior police officer said.The body bore injury marks on the head. When police inspected the spot, blood stains were found inside street number-10 in Multani Dhanda, primarily caused by dragging the body, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:50 IST
Man's body found inside plastic bag in Delhi's Nabi Karim
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man was found stuffed inside a plastic bag in central Delhi's Nabi Karim on Monday, police said.

Police received information regarding the incident at Chinyot Basti area at around 7.30 am, they said. The man, who is yet to be identified, seems to be around 30 to 35 years old, a senior police officer said.

The body bore injury marks on the head. When police inspected the spot, blood stains were found inside street number-10 in Multani Dhanda, primarily caused by dragging the body, the officer said. The primary probe raised suspicion over a person living in a house located about 80 metres away from the crime spot, the officer said, adding the suspect is absconding. The body has been sent to RML hospital for post-mortem, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. The CCTV footage of the crime spot is being examined and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023