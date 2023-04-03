US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax, citing court
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:06 IST
American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his detention through his lawyers, Interfax news agency reported, citing the court.
A Moscow court last Thursday remanded the Wall Street Journal reporter in pre-trial detention until May 29. The appeal seeks to overturn that ruling.
