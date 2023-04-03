Left Menu

Multi-storey building gutted in fire in J-K's Doda, no casualty

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:10 IST
Multi-storey building gutted in fire in J-K's Doda, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-storied building, housing six shops and 19 rooms, was gutted in fire in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the building located in the main market Bhalla, 15 km from Bhaderwah town, at around 1.40 pm, they said.

The building was damaged in the fire but its occupants escaped unhurt, the officials said.

"The cause of the fire was not known immediately," Sub Divisional Police Officer (Bhadarwah) Wasim Mehmood told PTI.

He said police personnel along with fire tenders and locals doused the flames, averting a major tragedy in the densely populated area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023