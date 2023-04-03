Left Menu

8 involved in Amsterdam heist sentenced to up to 15 years

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:36 IST
8 involved in Amsterdam heist sentenced to up to 15 years

Eight robbers who stole millions of euros' worth of precious metals from an armoured transport vehicle then opened fire on police in a wild car chase through Amsterdam were convicted on Monday and handed prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years.

The Amsterdam District Court said the May 19, 2021, car chase through the northern suburbs of Amsterdam and into a usually peaceful village north of the Dutch capital sowed fear and panic among police involved in the chase and members of the public who watched as the robbers opened fire with automatic weapons.

Five of the robbers were caught in the village after a shootout, three more were detained later. One man involved in the robbery was fatally shot by police.

None of the robbers' identities were released, in line with Dutch privacy law.

The robbers fled with precious metals worth 14.5 million euros. Most of it was recovered, but more than 4 million euros' worth is still missing.

A 39-year-old man who shot from a getaway car at a police car carrying two officers was sentenced to 15 years and another man who shot a weapon was given 12 years, the court said in a statement.

A 45-year-old man also got 15 years for his "planning and coordinating role" in the heist. Five other robbers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 years to two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023