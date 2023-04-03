UPRERA got 48,500 complaints in 5 years, 60% from Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) on Monday said it has registered about 48,500 complaints in the last five years and nearly 60 per cent of them have come from Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by 17 per cent from Lucknow.

Of the total complaints registered during the period, UPRERA has been able to dispose of 42,980 (or 88.61 per cent) of them, the real estate regulator said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, had 28,859 complaints, followed by Lucknow (8,654), Ghaziabad (6,500), Varanasi (860), Meerut (807), Agra (511), Kanpur Nagar (264), Barabanki (193), Mathura (148), Unnao (148), and Prayagraj (143), it said.

In terms of disposed of complaints, Gautam Buddh Nagar had 25,513 cases followed by Lucknow (8,052), Ghaziabad (5,617), Varanasi (834), Meerut (746), Agra (434), Kanpur Nagar (247), Barabanki (177), Mathura (117), Unnao (114), and Prayagraj (118), according to the statement.

The complaint disposal percentage was the highest in Kanpur Nagar (93.56 per cent), while it was the lowest in Unnao (77.02 per cent), the UPRERA stated.

"In the last five years, approximately 48,500 complaints have been registered with the RERA and about 42,980 have been disposed of. This figure is more than 50 per cent of the total RERA complaints disposed across the country," UPRERA Secretary Rakesh Kumar Tyagi said.

"After receiving the complaints, RERA organised hearings of all the complaints via e-court, complied with them as per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and performed the responsibility of protecting the interests of the complainants," Tyagi said in the statement.

The UPRERA was established in 2017 to regulate the fast-growing real estate sector, bring transparency, protect the interest of homebuyers and ensure speedy resolutions of disputes of consumers and builders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)