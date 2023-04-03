Left Menu

Ram Navami violence: Hindu outfit moves SC for registration of FIR, action against culprits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:18 IST
Days after the Supreme Court's stark criticism of hate speeches when it said the State has become impotent, a Hindu organisation has moved the top court seeking registration of FIRs in recent incidents of violence on Ram Navami in different parts of the country.

A bench headed by Justice KM Joseph had expressed concern over states not taking action against hate speeches and said the state has become ''impotent and powerless''.

Seeking the court's intervention, NGO Hindu Front for Justice has moved a petition seeking protection for Hindu religious processions taken out on Ram Navami or other such occasions.

''It is submitted that this year on the occasion of Ram Navami, large-scale violence has been committed by the members of the Muslim community in a pre-planned manner in different parts of the country, namely, at Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand),'' the petition filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said.

The plea has sought directions to the state governments concerned to determine the loss incurred by the people who sustained injuries or lost their lives in the violence. It has also sought directions to chief secretaries of the states concerned to submit reports regarding the causes which led to mob attacks and violence. Ram Navami festivities were marred by the deaths of 14 devotees in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and clashes and arson in some parts of the country.

