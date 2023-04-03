Left Menu

No headway in arresting killers of Sikh trader and Christian youth in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:24 IST
No headway in arresting killers of Sikh trader and Christian youth in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Police probing the murder of a Sikh trader and a Christian youth here in the capital of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week are yet to make any breakthrough in arresting the culprits. An initial investigation report into the murder of Diyal Singh has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, police said.

Two close relatives of Diyal Singh, who was killed last Friday in his shop, were also killed last year, the police report said.

The incident is being investigated as a targeted killing.

According to the police report, 28 Sikh community members have been killed in the province in the past.

Singh received a bullet in the head and another in the chest, the report said.

On Saturday, a Christian youth identified as Kashif Masih was killed by a gunman in front of his home in the Pishtakharra area of Peshawar.

The armed killer, who was alone on his bike, shot dead Kashif Masih, the report said. It would be premature to assume that the incident was a targeted killing, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023