Case registered against Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar for distributing cash during poll campaign
A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign. After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.
- Country:
- India
A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign. The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.
The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president. After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign. The State goes to polls on May 10.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka Congress
- Bevinahalli
- State
- Congress
- Shivakumar
- Mandya
- Mandya Taluk
ALSO READ
"Please don't insult great soul..." Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress over "Savarkar Samjha Kya" post
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice to discuss need for JPC in Adani issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss "Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament"
Mexican state seeks to punish Pemex for emissions from refinery
Police action against Rahul Gandhi a cowardly act by panic-stricken Modi govt: Maha Congress chief