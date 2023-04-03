Left Menu

Case registered against Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar for distributing cash during poll campaign

A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign. After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:28 IST
A case was registered by the police against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign. The action comes days after the police had registered a non-cognisable offence against Shivakumar following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28.

The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president. After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign. The State goes to polls on May 10.

