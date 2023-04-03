Left Menu

Police: Shooting outside hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

PTI | Fayetteville | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:49 IST
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 pm on Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an "altercation'' inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.

