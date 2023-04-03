Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv denies Russian claim to have taken Bakhmut

Ukraine scorned Russian claims to have captured the eastern city of Bakhmut on Monday, saying its foes had raised a victory flag over "some kind of toilet" while combat was still raging. BATTLEFIELD * A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command said Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut despite a claim by the chief of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that they had done so.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:54 IST
* A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command said Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut despite a claim by the chief of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that they had done so. * Six civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said. The town is 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Bakhmut. Reuters could not independently verify casualties.

* Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said, placing them at the NATO alliance's threshold. * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute to the courage of nearly 400 residents of a village in north Ukraine who were held in a school basement under Russian occupation for 27 days before they were set free a year ago.

RUSSIAN WAR BLOGGER KILLED * Russia accused Ukraine of organising the murder of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a St Petersburg cafe and arrested a Russian woman shown in a police video admitting planting the bomb that killed him.

* Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee accused Ukrainian intelligence services and the organisation of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny of being behind the killing, Russian media reported. Ukraine blamed "domestic terrorism". REPORTER'S ARREST

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia accuses of spying, in a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Washington should not politicize the case. DIPLOMACY

* Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland's expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, an official said. * Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5.

* Russian ally Belarus said it had started combat readiness inspections of the armed forces. ECONOMY

* Louis Dreyfus Company said it will stop exporting Russian grain from July 1, joining other global merchants in dropping activities in the world's biggest wheat-exporting country. QUOTES

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin: "From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken." Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern military command: "Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything ... They raised the flag over some kind of toilet."

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * In Ukraine's Bucha, a 'wounded soul', aches one year after liberation from violent Russian occupation

* SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech * INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

