UP trader robbed of Rs 2 lakh, other valuables; FIR registered

A businessman here was robbed of cash worth Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, two mobile phones and other valuables by unidentified miscreants who tricked him to stop his car while he was on his way to Lucknow, police said on Monday.

According to police, Shambhunath Udadhyaya, a resident of Greencity in Gorakhnath area, was going to Lucknow in his car on Sunday when some people in another vehicle asked him to stop and claimed that his car's coolant was dripping. As Udadhyaya and his driver got down from the vehicle to check the leakage, the miscreants took the laptop, two mobile phone sets, Rs 2 lakh cash, jewelery, credit cards and some documents lying in the back seat of the car, and escaped, police said. ''On the basis of a written complaint, a case has been registered and police have started a probe. We are also searching CCTV footage and the culprits will be nabbed soon,'' Inspector Randhir Mishra said.

