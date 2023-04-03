Left Menu

Deaths on US-Canada border: RS member seeks EAM's help in securing visa for kin of deceased in Gujarat

03-04-2023
A Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help in getting the visa for two people from Mehsana district to go to Canada to perform the last rites of four members of their family who died while trying to cross into the US.

The MP, Jugalji Thakor, said the four Indians who died while crossing into the US from Canada, hailed from Manekpur village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana district.

Thakor said the kin of the deceased requested that the last rites of the four be performed there (Canada) as the financial condition of the family is not good.

''Therefore, I request you to allow two members of the family, Ashwin Chaudhary and Jasubhai Chaudhary, to go to Canada to attend the last rites of their family members and help the duo get a Canadian visa for the same as soon as possible,'' stated the letter which is addressed to Jaishankar.

Thakor said the deceased have been identified by their kin as Pravin Chaudhary (50), Dakshaben Chaudhary (45), their daughter Vidhi (23), and son Met (20).

Canadian police have said the deceased found on the banks of St Lawrence River near Akwesasne, a community which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York State, are believed to be two families of Indian and Romanian descent and were crossing into the USA.

Manekpur resident Jasubhai Chaudhary on Sunday said his brother, sister-in-law and their two children had left for Canada two months ago on a visitors' visa, adding reports of eight persons, including some Indians, being found in a marsh there had vexed kin here.

He also said the family's suspicion was confirmed after they found that the names of the victims circulating on Whatsapp groups of his relatives settled in Canada were that of his brother, wife and two children.

Notably, four members of a family from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar froze to death on January 19 last year, while trying to illegally cross into the USA from Canada.

