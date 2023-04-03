Left Menu

India hosts 20th session of SCO Culture Ministers' Meeting

He highlighted the teachings of Buddha and emphasised the need of those values and practices to be adopted to renew trans-cultural links and shared histories and traditions of SCO nations.India has hosted two SCO Senior Culture Officials Meeting on February 3 and March 31 in virtual format to discuss and formulate the papers for the SCO Culture Ministers Meeting, the statement said.The Ministry of Culture hosted the Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage of SCO Member States, Observer States and Dialogue Partner in March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:40 IST
India hosts 20th session of SCO Culture Ministers' Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

India hosted the 20th session of the Culture Ministers' Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday, with Union minister G Kishan Reddy emphasising on the importance of cultural collaborations and dialogue in propagating ''peaceful coexistence through mutual respect, diversity and inclusiveness''.

Culture ministers of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting virtually, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO.

Reddy, who holds the portfolios of culture and tourism, hosted the 20th session of Culture Ministers' Meeting of the SCO member states, the statement said.

At the end of the meeting, ''the protocol was adopted and signed by all the ministers of culture of the member states of SCO'', it said.

The culture ministers of member states of the SCO expressed their views for enhancing cooperation in the field of culture within the SCO framework in the purview of the agreement between the governments of the SCO member states on cooperation in the field of culture and other such agreements.

In his opening address, Reddy mentioned the historical and cultural linkages among the SCO nations.

He cited the importance of cultural collaborations and dialogue in propagating peaceful coexistence through mutual respect, diversity and inclusiveness.

The Union minister also launched a specially curated digital exhibition on shared Buddhist heritage of SCO countries on the occasion, the statement said.

Citing the aptness of India's theme of SCO chairmanship, 'SECURE' (security, economic cooperation, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environment'), Reddy said that culture lies at the heart of this theme as a binding force that directly contributes towards achieving all these targets.

''It is only through collectively establishing a 'fair and SECURE culture for LiFE' that we can constructively contribute for overall prosperity in the region,'' he said.

He appreciated the participation of SCO nations including observer states and dialogue partners in the recent Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage of SCO held on March 14-15 in New Delhi. He highlighted the teachings of Buddha and emphasised the need of those values and practices to be adopted to renew trans-cultural links and shared histories and traditions of SCO nations.

India has hosted two SCO Senior Culture Officials Meeting on February 3 and March 31 in virtual format to discuss and formulate the papers for the SCO Culture Ministers' Meeting, the statement said.

The Ministry of Culture hosted the Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage of SCO Member States, Observer States and Dialogue Partner in March. Buddhist scholars and delegates from SCO countries participated in the conference.

During the ongoing 'SCO Council of Heads of States' Presidency of India, SCO aims at advancing the theme of 'SECURE' articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially at the SCO Summit in Qingdao in 2018, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023