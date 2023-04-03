Left Menu

Delhi cop goes missing from his village in UP's Meerut

A Delhi Police head constable who had come to his village here has gone missing under suspicious circumstances, police said on Monday.

Delhi cop goes missing from his village in UP's Meerut
A Delhi Police head constable who had come to his village here has gone missing under suspicious circumstances, police said on Monday. The head constable Gopichand had gone out to meet someone on March 26 and did not return to his home in Sardhana village, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Anirudh Kumar said.

On March 30, Gopichand's wife filed a missing case at the Sardhana police station following which a search was started, police said.

The policeman's mobile phone is also switched off, they said. It is not yet known in which police station Gopichand was posted and the Delhi Police is being contacted regarding this, SP Kumar said.

