Man arrested for raping two minor girls in Nagpur

Police on Monday said they have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping two minor girls in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

The accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the mother of one of the seven-year-old victims lodged a complaint that the man, who stays near her house, called her daughter around 9 pm on Sunday.

The accused then took her daughter and the latter's friend inside an e-rickshaw parked nearby and sexually assaulted the two minor girls, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

