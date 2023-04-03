Left Menu

Nigerian national held for duping Gurugram woman of Rs 2 lakh in customs fraud

A Nigerian national was arrested for duping a Gurugram woman of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of custom clearance after they met on a matrimonial site, police said on Monday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:14 IST
Nigerian national held for duping Gurugram woman of Rs 2 lakh in customs fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian national was arrested for duping a Gurugram woman of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of custom clearance after they met on a matrimonial site, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Ignatus Ngosine, was arrested from Delhi on Sunday night, they said.

According to the complainant, she started talking to the accused, who posed as a project manager working with a Turkish company, in March, police said. The accused, who introduced himself as Shiva Jhadav from India, asked the woman for her address saying that he wanted to send her some gifts. The complainant then received a call from one Sunita who posed as a customs officer from Mumbai Airport, they said.

The fraudster told the complainant that some parcels have been received from Turkey in her name and asked her to pay Rs 38,500 for custom clearance. She also said that if I did not pay the clearance then she will be arrested by the police and I paid the amount twice, the woman said in her complaint.

On March 20, the victim received another call from the same woman demanding Rs 1,35,000 for custom certificate clearance, she alleged.

"Due to pressure I again paid the amount and later they demanded Rs 2.5 lakh more and then I found myself duped and moved to police," she said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at cybercrime, south police station on Friday, police said.

"The accused, along with other gang members, is involved in this kind of fraud and he had cheated many women. We are questioning him to solve other incidents," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023