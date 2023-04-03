Left Menu

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, several senior officers including SPs transferred

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:42 IST
Major police reshuffle in Haryana, several senior officers including SPs transferred
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Haryana government on Monday transferred several senior officials including superintendents of police. The government issued posting and transfer orders for 48 Indian Police Service and Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among the IPS officers, Abhishek Jorwal has now been posted as Superintendent of police, Kaithal, said an official statement. Virender Vij has been now posted as DCP/Traffic, Gurugram, while Deepak Gahlawat as DCP (Headquarters), Gurugram.

Himanshu Garg has been made SP Rohtak, while Ganga Ram Punia has been moved to Hisar as SP, with additional charge of commandant of the Haryana Women Police Battalion.

Lokender Kumar has been posted as SP, Palwal while Nitika Gahlaut has been posted as SP, Charkhi Dadri and Arpit Jain as SP, Jhajjar.

Shashank Kumar Sawan has been posted as SP, Karnal while Narendra Bijarniya has been posted as SP, Bhiwani.

Udai Singh Meena will be the new SP of Sirsa and Maqsood Ahmed will take over as SP, Hansi. Ajit Shekhawat has been posted as SP, Panipat.

Arsh Verma has been posted as ADC to Governor with additional charge of SP, Lokayukta. Deepak Saharan has been posted as SP, Rewari while Sumit Kumar has been posted as SP, Jind.

Bhupinder Singh has been posted as DCP, West Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023