Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv denies Russian claim to have taken Bakhmut
Ukraine scorned Russian claims to have captured the eastern city of Bakhmut on Monday, saying its foes had raised a victory flag over "some kind of toilet" while fighting was still raging. BATTLEFIELD * A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command said Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut despite a claim by the chief of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that they had done so.
* A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command said Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut despite a claim by the chief of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that they had done so. * Six civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said. The town is 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Bakhmut. Reuters could not independently verify casualties.
* Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said, placing them at the NATO alliance's threshold. * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute to the courage of nearly 400 residents of a village in north Ukraine held in a school basement under Russian occupation for 27 days one year ago.
RUSSIAN WAR BLOGGER KILLED * Russia accused Ukraine of organising the murder of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a St Petersburg cafe and arrested a Russian woman shown in a police video admitting planting the bomb that killed him.
DIPLOMACY * Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland's expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, an official said.
* Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5. * Russian ally Belarus said it had started combat readiness inspections of the armed forces.
ECONOMY * Louis Dreyfus Company said it will stop exporting Russian grain from July 1, joining other global merchants in dropping activities in the world's biggest wheat-exporting country.
* Ukraine received the first $2.7 bln tranche under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility programme on Monday, finance minister Sergiy Marchenko said. QUOTES
Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin: "From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken." Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern military command: "Bakhmut is Ukrainian and they have not captured anything ... They raised the flag over some kind of toilet."
