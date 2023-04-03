U.S. reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia - Interfax, citing court

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his pre-trial detention through his lawyers, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the court.

A Moscow court last Thursday remanded the Wall Street Journal reporter in pre-trial detention until May 29. The appeal seeks to overturn that ruling. The Wall Street Journal has "vehemently denied" the charges against Gershkovich, labelled them a "viscous affront to a free press" and are urging for his immediate release.

U.S. President Joe Biden has called for Russia to "let him go". The Kremlin said last week, without providing evidence, that Gershkovich was "caught red-handed".

The case is the most serious move against an American reporter in Russia since the end of the Cold War. A state-appointed official said on Monday he had visited Gershkovich in his cell at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, the main pre-trial jail for high-profile suspects and those charged with espionage or treason.

He is being held in a quarantine period and has not been able to communicate with the outside world since he was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last week. His lawyer was not able to see case materials during a hearing last Thursday at which he was remanded in custody until May 29. Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker told The Times on Monday she was "hopeful" Gershkovich would be able to speak to a lawyer "sometime next week".

