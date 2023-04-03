Sex racket busted in Srinagar
The police here on Monday busted an alleged prostitution racket in a residential area of Srinagar city, and arrested two people who were running it from a rented accommodation.A prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab busted.
''A prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab busted. 2 persons running this arrested: 1) Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Pampore 2) Mohd Shafi Hajam of Karimabad Pulwama,'' the Srinagar Police tweeted.
It said four female sex workers and two customers were also detained. A case has been registered in Police Station Chanapora in this regard.
