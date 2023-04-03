Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Srinagar

The police here on Monday busted an alleged prostitution racket in a residential area of Srinagar city, and arrested two people who were running it from a rented accommodation.A prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab busted.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:36 IST
Sex racket busted in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

The police here on Monday busted an alleged prostitution racket in a residential area of Srinagar city, and arrested two people who were running it from a rented accommodation.

''A prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab busted. 2 persons running this arrested: 1) Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Pampore 2) Mohd Shafi Hajam of Karimabad Pulwama,'' the Srinagar Police tweeted.

It said four female sex workers and two customers were also detained. A case has been registered in Police Station Chanapora in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023