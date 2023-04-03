Left Menu

Will not tolerate those officials who damage image of Kerala Police: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government will not tolerate officials who damage the image of the state police and warned of stern action.He also said that the police force has dismissed from service those who have engaged in damaging the reputation of the department.The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating various infrastructure projects in connection with the police department in northern Kerala.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:56 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government will not tolerate officials who damage the image of the state police and warned of stern action.

He also said that the police force has dismissed from service those who have engaged in damaging the reputation of the department.

The chief minister was speaking after inaugurating various infrastructure projects in connection with the police department in northern Kerala. At an event held at Kelakam in Kannur district, Vijayan inaugurated 18 such projects.

''The police force has taken stern action and dismissed those from service who had tainted the image of the police department,'' Vijayan, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

Addressing the gathering, he said the infrastructure development for the force was being done keeping in mind the need for a better workplace.

He said the Left government has initiated various steps to ensure that all the police stations in the state are women-friendly.

He also praised the ''dedication'' of the police force during the pandemic and other natural calamities.

Vijayan said more educated youngsters were joining the police force now.

''More highly educated youth are joining the police force these days. Now we are one among the best among the police force in the country,'' he said.

Sunny Joseph MLA, state police chief Anilkant, and other dignitaries took part in the event.

