Mentally unstable man kills 2 daughters; injures wife, daughter-in-law in UP

A mentally unstable man allegedly hacked his two daughters to death with an axe and injured his wife and daughter-in-law when they tried to intervene in Rajasthans Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Manaram 57, a resident of Parbatsar, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, they said.Manaram killed his daughters Meera 26 and Rekha 20 with an axe on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-04-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:53 IST
A mentally unstable man allegedly hacked his two daughters to death with an axe and injured his wife and daughter-in-law when they tried to intervene in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Manaram (57), a resident of Parbatsar, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, they said.

Manaram killed his daughters Meera (26) and Rekha (20) with an axe on Monday. He also attacked his wife and daughter-in-law when they tried to save Meera and Rekha, said Superintendent of Police, Nagaur, Ramamurthy Joshi.

The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

A case has been registered against Manaram under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint lodged by his son. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, he added.

A preliminary investigation found Manaram is mentally unstable, Makrana Circle Officer Raviraj Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of Meera and Rekha after post-mortem examination, he said.

