HP assembly passes resolution to make NDPS Act more 'stringent'

Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending the Union government to amend the NDPS Act, 1985, to make it more stringent. Moving the resolution for amendment in Section 37 of the NDPS Act, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the amendment aims at making the state drug-free and adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and making them non-bailable. The resolution proposed a minimum 10-12 years' jail with Rs 5 lakh fine, life imprisonment for drug trafficking gangs, and confiscation of property earned through drug selling. The resolution also recommended formation of committees to create awareness about drug addiction. Agnihotri said that drugs, especially 'chitta', is ruining the young generations, as he urged the members of the house not to use their influence in matters related to drug-related offences. Agnihotri informed the house that 530 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act with the arrest of 728 people till February 28, 2023. Charge sheets were filed against 238 people in 182 cases while two people were convicted, he added.

