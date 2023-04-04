Left Menu

HP assembly passes resolution to make NDPS Act more 'stringent'

Moving the resolution for amendment in Section 37 of the NDPS Act, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the amendment aims at making the state drug-free and adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and making them non-bailable.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:07 IST
HP assembly passes resolution to make NDPS Act more 'stringent'
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending the Union government to amend the NDPS Act, 1985, to make it more stringent. Moving the resolution for amendment in Section 37 of the NDPS Act, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the amendment aims at making the state drug-free and adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and making them non-bailable. The resolution proposed a minimum 10-12 years' jail with Rs 5 lakh fine, life imprisonment for drug trafficking gangs, and confiscation of property earned through drug selling. The resolution also recommended formation of committees to create awareness about drug addiction. Agnihotri said that drugs, especially 'chitta', is ruining the young generations, as he urged the members of the house not to use their influence in matters related to drug-related offences. Agnihotri informed the house that 530 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act with the arrest of 728 people till February 28, 2023. Charge sheets were filed against 238 people in 182 cases while two people were convicted, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023