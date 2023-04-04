Left Menu

Juveniles held for stabbing in Jahangirpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:17 IST
Juveniles held for stabbing in Jahangirpuri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 18-year-old youth was stabbed allegedly by two boys out of revenge in Jahangirpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night in the northwest Delhi area's C-block market, they said.

Both juveniles involved in the attack have been apprehended, police said.

The victim, identified as Piyush, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for stab wounds, they said.

The juvenile attackers were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The knife which they used in the attack has also been recovered, he said.

''They had an old enmity and in order to take revenge, they stabbed the victim. There is no communal angle in the incident. Further investigation is in progress,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023