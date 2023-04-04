Juveniles held for stabbing in Jahangirpuri

A 18-year-old youth was stabbed allegedly by two boys out of revenge in Jahangirpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night in the northwest Delhi area's C-block market, they said.

Both juveniles involved in the attack have been apprehended, police said.

The victim, identified as Piyush, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for stab wounds, they said.

The juvenile attackers were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The knife which they used in the attack has also been recovered, he said.

''They had an old enmity and in order to take revenge, they stabbed the victim. There is no communal angle in the incident. Further investigation is in progress,'' he added.

