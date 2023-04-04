Chhattisgarh: Teenage girl gang-raped in Surguja; four held

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, three of them minors, at a village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Tuesday.

The police detained the three minors and arrested the other accused on Monday night, an official said.

The incident took place in Sitapur police station area on March 31 when the victim was returning home from a wedding, said Shishir Kant Singh, station house officer of Sitapur police station.

The matter was reported to the police on Monday, following which the accused were apprehended, he said.

The victim has alleged that the accused intercepted her and took her to a secluded place where they raped her. The girl informed her parents about the assault on reaching home and they submitted a written complaint to the police on Monday, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

