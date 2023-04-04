Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Teenage girl gang-raped in Surguja; four held

PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:22 IST
Chhattisgarh: Teenage girl gang-raped in Surguja; four held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons, three of them minors, at a village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Tuesday.

The police detained the three minors and arrested the other accused on Monday night, an official said.

The incident took place in Sitapur police station area on March 31 when the victim was returning home from a wedding, said Shishir Kant Singh, station house officer of Sitapur police station.

The matter was reported to the police on Monday, following which the accused were apprehended, he said.

The victim has alleged that the accused intercepted her and took her to a secluded place where they raped her. The girl informed her parents about the assault on reaching home and they submitted a written complaint to the police on Monday, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023