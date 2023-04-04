Left Menu

West Bengal: Man seen in video holding gun during Ram Navami procession in Howrah held

The West Bengal Police have arrested a man from Bihars Munger for allegedly carrying a gun during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district last week, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The ruling TMC accused the BJP of bringing people from outside the state for the Ram Navami processions.

04-04-2023
West Bengal: Man seen in video holding gun during Ram Navami procession in Howrah held
The West Bengal Police have arrested a man from Bihar's Munger for allegedly carrying a gun during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah district last week, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Clashes between two groups broke out in Howrah's Shibpur and Kazipara areas during the Ram Navami festivities last week, and the state Criminal Investigation Department is probing into the violence. The young man was seen holding a firearm during a religious procession in a purported video that went viral on social media, the officer said. ''He has been arrested from Bihar's Munger. During interrogation, the youth admitted that he carried a revolver with him during the Ram Navami procession. He was seen in the video. We have handed over him to the state CID,'' the officer told PTI.

Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee shared the video on Twitter, in which a man was seen holding a firearm during a religious procession. PTI did not verify the authenticity of the video. The ruling TMC accused the BJP of bringing people from outside the state for the Ram Navami processions. ''We have repeatedly said that the BJP was bringing people from outside (the state) for Ram Navami processions. The Howrah Police arrested a youth with a firearm from Munger. The accused has admitted that he had participated in that procession and was carrying a gun. The BJP has been denying the fact. Let the CID investigate everything,'' a TMC spokesperson said.

