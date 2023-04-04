Left Menu

Russia charges St Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism

Russian investigators on Tuesday formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg. Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday when an explosion ripped through a cafe where he was due to talk.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:45 IST
Russian investigators on Tuesday formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with terrorism offences over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg.

Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday when an explosion ripped through a cafe where he was due to talk. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had charged Trepova with committing "a terrorist act by an organised group that caused intentional death".

It said she had acted under instructions from people working on behalf of Ukraine. Trepova was transferred from St Petersburg to Moscow, where prosecutors were due to ask the Basmanny district court later on Tuesday to remand her in pre-trial detention.

