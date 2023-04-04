Left Menu

J'khand: 4 students die as two motorcycles collide

Four students died and two more were seriously injured in a collision between their two motorcycles in Jharkhands Hazaribagh district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:13 IST
J'khand: 4 students die as two motorcycles collide
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four students died and two more were seriously injured in a collision between their two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Monday evening in Dohar Nagar area under the Barkagaon Police Station limits, when their two motorcycles collided head-on, a senior officer said. Three students died on the spot, while one breathed his last when he was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi from Hazaribag, Barkagaon SDPO Amit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Two more students were grievously injured in the accident, he said.

Three of the four deceased were identified as Md Shamir (20), Sahil alias Nepali (18) and Dilip Kumar Thakur (20), all residents of Barkagaon.

The identity of another deceased, aged around 18, could not be ascertained, the officer said. The students were returning to their homes from their intermediate examination centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023