J'khand: 4 students die as two motorcycles collide

Four students died and two more were seriously injured in a collision between their two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Monday evening in Dohar Nagar area under the Barkagaon Police Station limits, when their two motorcycles collided head-on, a senior officer said. Three students died on the spot, while one breathed his last when he was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi from Hazaribag, Barkagaon SDPO Amit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Two more students were grievously injured in the accident, he said.

Three of the four deceased were identified as Md Shamir (20), Sahil alias Nepali (18) and Dilip Kumar Thakur (20), all residents of Barkagaon.

The identity of another deceased, aged around 18, could not be ascertained, the officer said. The students were returning to their homes from their intermediate examination centre.

