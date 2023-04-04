Smack worth Rs 1.10 cr seized in UP’s Bareilly, 1 held

A narcotic smuggler was arrested here with smack worth Rs. 1.10 crores, police said on Tuesday.

The drug cell of the police arrested a smuggler with over 1 kg of smack on Monday night, police said.

The accused, identified as Suresh, told police that he had carried the contraband from Bareilly to Delhi earlier as well and used to buy smack from one Arbaz Ali, they said. Police Drug Cell Team Inspector Ashok Kumar Kamboj said that many important inputs have been provided by the smuggler, a resident of Delhi, during the interrogation and police will take action in this connection.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at CB Ganj police station, Kamboj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)