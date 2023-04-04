Left Menu

Ukrainian soldier pleads 'partly guilty' at Russia's first war crime trial

Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine's naval infantry, faced charges in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don of trying to seize power by force, of using prohibited methods of warfare and of murdering a civilian in Mariupol in March last year in the conflict's early days. It was the first time Russia had accused a member of Ukraine's armed forces of war crimes, according to Russian news outlets and the court's press service.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 18:59 IST
Ukrainian soldier pleads 'partly guilty' at Russia's first war crime trial

A Ukrainian soldier pleaded "partly guilty" on Tuesday at Russia's first trial for war crimes in connection with its military campaign in Ukraine. Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine's naval infantry, faced charges in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don of trying to seize power by force, of using prohibited methods of warfare and of murdering a civilian in Mariupol in March last year in the conflict's early days.

It was the first time Russia had accused a member of Ukraine's armed forces of war crimes, according to Russian news outlets and the court's press service. Cherednik stood in the enclosed glass dock wearing a dark t-shirt and coat.

Outside the court, his lawyer Vladimir Bakulov said Cherednik had pleaded "partly guilty" and had requested a meeting with the judge to explain his position. The case will resume next week, Russian news agencies reported. Prosecutors say Cherednik detained two men in Mariupol, a largely Russian-speaking Ukrainian port that fell to Russian forces several weeks later and has now been declared annexed by Moscow.

They say he ordered the men to speak Ukrainian, and shot one of them who did not use the correct pronunciation, the TASS news agency reported. Russian forces seized Mariupol last May after weeks of attritional fighting.

Ukraine says Russia destroyed 95% of the city and killed tens of thousands of civilians. It accuses Russia of several war crimes there, including the bombing of a maternity hospital and a theatre where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Russia says it does not target civilians, and that the incidents were staged by Ukraine.

Ukraine has tried and sentenced a number of Russian soldiers for killing unarmed civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023