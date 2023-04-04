Russia says leaving New START has given it new security options

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday Russia had gained new opportunities to guarantee its security from suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the TASS news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said the West should acknowledge realities after Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and not "provoke Moscow".

