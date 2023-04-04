U.S. imposes new Lebanon-related sanctions -Treasury website
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 20:01 IST
The United States imposed new sanctions on Tuesday against two Lebanese individuals under an executive order focused on supporting Lebanon's democratic processes and institutions, the Treasury Department's website showed.
Two Lebanon-based entities and one entity based in the United Arab Emirates were also targeted, the website showed.
