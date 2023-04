Over 1200 youth delegates to attend Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be hosting the Youth20 Consultation under the G20 Presidency of India, from 5th-6th April, 2023. More than 1200 youth delegates from across India and abroad will attend the Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur.

The Y20 Consultation is a platform that brings young people together to connect, share ideas and experiences, and deliberate on finding innovative solutions to pressing global concerns. The Y20 Consultation, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, is a pan-India activity in the run up to the final Youth-20 Summit to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The deliberations from these consultations will help in shaping future policies.

Five core themes are identified for the Y20 Summit 2023, out of which, IIT Kanpur will cater to two – “Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, & 21st Century Skills”; and “Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth”, during the Y20 Consultation.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has assumed the G20 Presidency. Under its aegis, the Youth20 Consultation is an important event that would bring youth from the G20 countries together to discuss, ideate and suggest solutions to build a better tomorrow. We are glad to be hosting one of the Y20 Consultations on two core themes. As an institute, IIT Kanpur has been spearheading research and development across these crucial domains to empower youth and society, for long. I hope the fruitful debates and discussions from the Consultation would contribute significantly to the larger Y20 Summit.”

The Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur will also hold panel discussions with invited dignitaries and entrepreneurs on the topics of “Future of Heath”, “Technologies for Sustainable Future”, and “Innovation in Future of Work”. The attendees will have opportunities to interact with the panelists.

Apart from the panel discussions, a grand exhibition with more than 50 stalls will be organized as part of the Y20 Consultation. The exhibition is likely to be inaugurated by Kanpur Commissioner Dr. Raj Shekhar, and will showcase science and innovation, and education, along with tech stalls by startups from the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur. A cultural evening with Hindustani and Carnatic Classical Music followed by dinner will bring the curtains down to the Y20 Consultation at IIT Kanpur.

(With Inputs from PIB)