UAE president, Israeli PM discuss strengthening ties in phone call - UAE state media
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 21:25 IST
United Arab Emirates' president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone and discussed strengthening ties, UAE state media reported on Tuesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed described both countries' relations as promising and affirmed his country's willingness to augment efforts to further develop these ties.
